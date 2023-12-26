Paddy Pimblett called out by lightweight knockout artist

Paddy Pimblett has once again been targeted by a fellow lightweight prospect.

Since leaving Cage Warriors and signing with the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has had a target on his back and that hasn't changed three years later.

'The Baddy' earned the biggest win of his career last time out when he dominated Tony Ferguson for the entire three-round affair at UFC 296. Despite tending to keep his chin high, the scouser is well-rounded and is capable of finishing the fight wherever it takes place.

Following his win—which extends his unbeaten run to seven—Pimblett potentially finds himself on the verge of a ranked opponent. However, he may have to wait for a top-15 showing next after being called out by knockout artist Matt Frevola.

"I think it's the fight to make but at the end of the day Sean Shelby, Dana White, and the UFC need to feel the same," Frevola said regarding a potential Paddy Pimblett bout. "His backyard or mine would be fun."

Despite losing his last matchup to the always-dangerous Benoit Saint-Denis, Matt Frevola has established himself as one of the most devastating knockout artists in the division.

Before his defeat against the Frenchman, 'Steamrolla' collected three straight first-round knockouts inside the octagon.

Wins over Genaro Valdez, Ottman Azaitar, and Drew Dober set the New York native up for big things at 155 lbs. Taking his chance to call out some huge names in the weight class, Frevola is seemingly most interested in a meeting with fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett.

Though he fatigued as the fight went on, Pimblett put on a show during his aforementioned Tony Ferguson clash. The Brit almost finished his opponent in the opening round and later showed his grappling dominance against a high-level jiu-jitsu player in 'El Cucuy'.

Frevola isn't the only one calling for a shot at the controversial lightweight. While he has a big fight against Mateusz Gamrot on the way, Rafael dos Anjos has stated his interest in facing Pimblett next.