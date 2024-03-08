Oscar De La Hoya concerned about Mike Tyson's legacy

Most Valuable Promotions announced on Thursday that influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul will faced former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in July. It's unclear whether or not the bout will be an exhibition.

A 58-year old Tyson will enter the ring against Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Former multiple-division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya reacted to the news and admitted that the fight would likely do solid numbers. But he questioned what the fight does to advance Paul's boxing career.

"I'm a purist," De La Hoya said to Fight Hub TV. "Look, this is what I feel. Jake Paul, you say you want to be a world champion. You say you want to take this sport serious. Then take it serious.

"What is this? This is not a popularity contest. I'm actually praising Jake Paul here to take this serious because I really, truly, feel if he fights the right fights and takes the right path to the world title he can actually get there," De La Hoya continued. "I'm to sure because it's up to him if he can win it, but he can get there. He's not going to get there through Mike Tyson. He's going to make a sh*t-ton of money. He's going to gain more popularity on Mike Tyson's expense. Do I like it? No. Because I love Mike Tyson."

"This is entertainment I guess. This is a fight that is going to do great business all over the world. More power to them, but last time I heard Jake Paul was very serious about this sport," he said.

De La Hoya doesn't think the fight will be dangerous for Tyson to take the fight, but he did has concern about Tyson's legacy.

"It will not be dangerous for Tyson because, I mean, Tyson's been up in the ring with monsters. He has a chin. I'm sure he can go six rounds, seven rounds, eight rounds. I'm just concerned about Tyson's legacy," said De La Hoya.