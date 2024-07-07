Nate Diaz wins instant-classic against Jorge Masvidal, calls for UFC title shot

Nate Diaz wants to fight for UFC gold after his impressive win over Jorge Masvidal.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal finally got the chance to settle their differences in the ring on Saturday, and they did not disappoint.

The two former UFC stars saw their rivalry grow in the weeks leading into fight night, which later led to a fiery encounter between the ropes. Entering the bout as the slight underdog, Diaz managed to overcome the odds and get his hand raised when all was said and done.

The pair combined for a thrilling showcase, leaving the viewers pleasantly surprised by their pace and output over 10 rounds. In the end, it was seemingly Nate Diaz's constant forward pressure and volume that earned him the nod on the judges' scorecards.

While he is known for his endless cardio, the Stockton native arguably looked in the best shape he has been in for quite some time. Diaz never faltered and, as we've come accustomed to with the MMA star, he used his cardio as a weapon to overwhelm his opponent.

As he often does, Nate Diaz had much to say following his victory over Jorge Masvidal. The fan-favorite took his chance on the mic to call for a high-ranked boxer after his standout performance.

He then turned his attention to some bigger names in the world of combat sports — with a UFC return firmly on his mind.

"I'm down to fight the highest ranked boxer I can find," Diaz said following his win over Jorge Masvidal. "Get him on a high level so people know who the f*** he is."

"My main objective has always been to be the best fighter in the world, so I want to go back and get a UFC title."

"Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, and anybody the f*** else. You're dead."

Check out what Nate Diaz had to say during his post-fight in-ring interview below.