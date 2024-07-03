Nate Diaz vs. Masvidal Press Conference Video

Former UFC welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have unfinished business and the two will rematch inside the boxing on July 6.

The two fought for the inaugural "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal won via doctor stoppage due to a cut at the concluding of the third round. The stoppage didn't sit well with Diaz.

Masvial in 1-0 as a professional boxer but hasn't had a boxing match since June 2005. Diaz made his professional boxing debut last August, losing to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.

On Thursday, a press conference was held to promote the event.