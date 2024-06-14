Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Countdown, Episode 1

They fought for the inaugural 'BMF' belt. Now, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will rematch inside the boxing ring on July 6.

The promotion for the July 6 boxing match between former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is in full swing. Last month a press conference was held that ended in a brawl. On Thursday, the first episode of 'The Last Man Standing: Diaz vs. Masvidal' was released.

"I'm coming to finish. I'm coming to kill," said Diaz in the video. Diaz lost to Masvidal when the two fought for the inaugural 'BMF' title at UFC 244 in November 2019 via doctor stoppage due to a cut. He'll have a shot at revenge when the two meet at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. next month.