Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Weigh-In Video

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will officially weigh-in for the rematch inside the boxing ring on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Former UFC welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have unfinished business and the two will rematch inside the boxing ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on July 6.

The two fought for the inaugural "BMF" belt at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal won via doctor stoppage due to a cut at the concluding of the third round. The stoppage didn't sit well with Diaz.

Masvidal in 1-0 is a professional boxer but hasn't had a boxing match since June 2005. Diaz made his professional boxing debut last August, losing to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Weigh-In