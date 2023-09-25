Nate Diaz suffered serious injury prior to Jake Paul fight, claims ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Nate Diaz may have been competing against Jake Paul with an injury much bigger than what was first thought, according to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Although Nate Diaz has a somewhat nonchalant demeanor when competing in combat sports, he looked a little more laid back during his most recent outing against Jake Paul and we may finally have answers to why.

The Stockton native entered the boxing ring for his professional debut last time out and was on the losing end of a unanimous decision. His opponent, Jake Paul, naturally looked the faster and more powerful of the two and delivered a great performance on the night.

While Jake’s victory was still impressive, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson revealed an injury that Diaz was nursing on the day of the fight. Detailing the events of that night, the former UFC light heavyweight champion made a huge revelation on the Jaxxon Podcast.

“Nate gave me tickets to his fight, I’m sitting front row… It was a very entertaining fight, in my opinion. I watched it as entertainment. You know I’m going for Nate, Nate’s always been one of the realest O.Gs. I’m going for him, but he just didn’t look himself,” claimed Jackson. “I went into his locker room later, I don’t know if he said this to the press but he was injured. He had a pulled muscle in there… I could tell, I said, ‘Man, what’s wrong with you?’ Because one of his pecs was smaller than the other. He was like, ‘Oh man, I got a f***ed up pinched nerve in my back.’”

It’s unknown whether a completely healthy Diaz would have fared much better than he did on August 5 but it was clear to see something was different with the mixed martial arts veteran. On what was certainly one of his worst fighting performances in almost 20 years of competing, Nate still managed to showcase the warrior’s grit and heart that UFC fans have become accustomed to over the years.

‘The Problem Child’ extended his record inside the squared circle to 7-1 and can now put his loss to Tommy Fury behind him and press forward in his combat sports journey.