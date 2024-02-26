Nate Diaz eyeing UFC 306 return at Las Vegas Sphere

Nate Diaz has put his name into the hat to feature at UFC 306 in the Las Vegas Sphere.

With UFC 306 being announced to take place at the Las Vegas Sphere for the first time in the promotion's history, Nate Diaz has signaled his intent on appearing on the card.

After the success of Noche UFC last year, Dana White promised to host an annual event each year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. The inaugural card saw Alexa Grasso controversially defend her flyweight throne in the anticipated rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

In a post on social media, Nate Diaz announced his interest in returning to the octagon and finding his way onto the UFC 306 card in September.

"I'll be here, fuck [UFC] 300."

The event will likely feature some of Mexico's greatest fighters, with a potential title defense for Alexa Grasso or a title opportunity for Brian Ortega being rumored for the date.

If Nate Diaz does make a huge return to the octagon, it will be the first time he's fought under the UFC banner since departing in 2022.

Since leaving the UFC behind for greener pastures, Diaz has been linked with several huge matchups in various sports. Despite not competing in a jiu-jitsu competition or a bare-knuckle boxing match, the Stockton native did find himself locking horns with Jake Paul in the squared circle.

After a grueling 30-minute brawl, Diaz and Jake went the entire 10 rounds. 'The Problem Child' came away with the unanimous decision victory after knocking his opponent down and dominating the majority of the bout.

Nate Diaz has been eyeing a UFC comeback for some time now and he already has his sights set on a possible opponent. While a matchup with Michael Chandler has been heavily rumored for Conor McGregor, Diaz has called for the trilogy against the Irishman to take place.