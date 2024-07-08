Nate Diaz celebrates Jorge Masvidal win with a joint backstage | VIDEO

Nate Diaz was caught smoking weed backstage to celebrate his win over Jorge Masvidal.

Wasting no time following his impressive performance against Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night, Nate Diaz was spotted smoking weed backstage to celebrate.

Diaz is unapologetically himself and has been throughout the years in combat sports. The 39-year-old is a vivid marijuana smoker and even has his own CBD oil company called GAME UP Nutrition, alongside his brother Nick Diaz. Unfortunately for his Nick, marijuana was once an illegal substance and smoking it cost him the best years of his career after he was banned from competing for 5 years back in 2015.

Luckily for Nate Diaz, cannabis has since been legalised in the state of California, so he can smoke freely. That was the case for the UFC veteran after his decision victory over Jorge Masvidal.

Nate was spotted backstage alongside his team, enjoying the fruits of his labor. Check it out below.

Despite entering the fight as a slight underdog, Nate Diaz proved he can still put on high-level displays.

Both Diaz and Jorge Masvidal performed to their best and put on a memorable showing for viewers. The clash arguably exceeded expectations and did a great job in capturing headlines despite Darren Till's post-fight brawl earlier that night.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

Diaz's win now puts him in a good position for his next career move.

While he has a number of options, the BMF title challenger has plans on returning to the UFC.

A future meeting with the welterweight champion Leon Edwards is the ideal matchup for Nate Diaz, but there's another potential option for him.

After revealing he wants to return to the octagon, the aging star put a target on his back. One man who looks keen on welcoming the vet back is three-time UFC title contender Dustin Poirier.

'The Diamond' confirmed his interest in running their canceled matchup back on social media.