Nate Diaz assault charges dropped in street brawl

Nate Diaz was involved in a street brawl that saw him choke out famous Logan Paul lookalike, Rodney Peterson, on April 21 earlier this year following the Misfits & DAZN X Series 6 card.

After video evidence of the incident was released, many believed Diaz would be given some sort of punishment, no matter how small. Today, news has come to light that charges against the former UFC star will be dropped.

The fan favorite’s representative Zach Rosenfield, spoke out about the case being dropped and claimed the BJJ black belt’s actions were completely in self-defense.

“Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100 percent in self-defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures, and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after. Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. [h/t MMAFighting]”

Diaz was initially charged with second-degree battery for his actions against the Logan Paul lookalike, so this wasn't the ideal outcome for Peterson who was insistent on gaining some clarity for what happened to him on the night. Video footage showed him being choked unconscious and subsequently dropped to the pavement, causing a significant gash to the back of his head.

Nate Diaz is now free to continue in his combat sports career as he pleases, now that this case is behind him. The 38-year-old has fought since the scuffle, losing via unanimous decision in his boxing debut against Jake Paul.

The Stockton native has expressed an interest in returning to the octagon and has now started to reignite his feud with Conor McGregor with a series of posts on social media. While it’s unclear whether it’ll be MMA, boxing, or another form of martial art, his return to fighting is likely to attract a lot of attention.