Mike Tyson's vicious sparring footage ahead of Jake Paul clash is fake, claims Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has claimed that Mike Tyson's recently released training footage in the build-up to his fight against Jake Paul is fake.

In a wild turn of events, Mike Tyson has announced his return to boxing later this year. Fans are ecstatic to see him back in action, though many have a problem with the 57-year-old stepping in against the much younger Jake Paul.

Jake may have bitten off more than he can chew with his next matchup. Despite his age, Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous boxers of his generation and still seemingly carries the devastating knockout power that he showed so often on the world stage.

Mike Tyson looks as scary as ever in a recent training footage video released to his social media. The 16-second clip shows Tyson working the body and implementing his coveted head movement. Check the video below.

While he may look like his old self in the brief video, Chael Sonnen isn't buying it. The former UFC athlete was quick to make his thoughts known about Tyson's footage in a post on X.

"In the future, if you're ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you're doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first."

Not regarding Sonnen's comments, Mike Tyson has continued to release footage of his progression in training as the fight draws closer with each passing day.

The boxing legend's mobility and speed look much sharper of late and he seems to be taking the challenge from Jake Paul incredibly seriously. Watch it below.

'The Problem Child' has been almost flawless in his opponent choices dating back to his debut in the sport. Excluding his defeat to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul has made a splash in the squared circle, besting some high-profile fighters just four years into his boxing journey.

Despite holding wins over Nate Diaz, Tyson Woodley, and Anderson Silva, if Jake manages to get his hands against Mike Tyson raised on July 20, it would undoubtedly be the biggest victory of his career.