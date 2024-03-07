Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul set for July 20

A boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will take place on July 20 in Dallas, Texas and air on Netflix.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and influence-turned-boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. The fight will air on Netflix.

"Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history," said Most Valuable Promotions co-rounded Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.

It's unclear whether the boxing match will be an exhibition bout or a professional fight. MVP signed a deal with Netflix for a boxing card last November according to Bidarian.

"[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson said in a statement. "It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," Paul said in a statement. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world -- a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

"Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history," Netflix vice president for nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer said in a statement. "Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can't wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix."

Paul is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland last weekend. He's 9-1 in his professional boxing career. In November 2020, Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. The fight went the distance and was ruled a draw.