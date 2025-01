Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson trained for the media in Las Vegas.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and boxing legend Mike Tyson were in Las Vegas on Tuesday working out for the media for Ngannou's upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou and Fury will box in a non-title fight on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. To prepare for the bout, Ngannou teamed up with former heavyweight boxing champion and has been training with Mike Tyson. Once the bout was signed, Tyson offered to train Ngannou.