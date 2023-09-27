Mike Tyson hails Francis Ngannou as “greatest fighter in the world” ahead of Tyson Fury clash

The iconic Mike Tyson has claimed that Francis Ngannou is the greatest fighter on the planet as he approaches his boxing debut.

After departing the UFC, Francis Ngannou landed on his feet in a number of ways. First, he would sign with the PFL and be named minority equity owner and chairman of PFL Africa, and would also sign a deal to compete in his dream matchup against Tyson Fury.

Getting his feet wet in the boxing ring has always been on the bucket list of “The Predator” and there aren’t many better people to prepare him than Mike Tyson himself. Having spent a considerable amount of time together, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” offered some huge praise for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

When asked how special training with a powerhouse like Ngannou was, Mike Tyson claimed the titan could knock anybody out and stated that he was completely unlike anybody ever seen in boxing history.

“Francis Ngannou is the greatest fighter in the world… [The special part about training with Ngannou is] watching how fast he’s picking up. And this is something I never anticipated doing before. I never met an athlete that picks things up so quickly like Francis.” Said Tyson when questioned ahead of a training session. “He’s got the power to stop anybody… There’s nobody [in boxing history] he reminds me of. He’s his own entity, as you can see.”

Ahead of securing his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou sought out the help of the legendary Mike Tyson, who has been training Ngannou and whipping him into boxing shape ever since. The Cameroonian revealed that it was four years ago that he turned to Tyson for help and named what he hopes to learn from his new mentor.

“I’m expecting to pick at least a little from his entire tools. I think it’s going to be very useful. Obviously, I’m not expecting to have his whole arsenal. But, I still believe to pick something out of him, you know?... It’s Mike Tyson. Just being here and listening to him is very motivating.”

Tyson and Ngannou have just one more month of working together before the big day arrives. The MMA star will headline a massive boxing card when he meets Tyson Fury in a head-on collision in Saudi Arabia on October 28.