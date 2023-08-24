Mike Tyson gives a behind the scenes look at Francis Ngannou's training for Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson has offered fans a glimpse into his training of ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his clash with Tyson Fury.

Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut against Fury, the WBC heavyweight boxing champion of the world, in Saudi Arabia on October 28. The task will be quite a tall one for Nganou, who is stepping into the professional boxing ring for the first time against, arguably, the greatest the weight class has ever seen in the sport.

With that being said, Ngannou has enlisted the help of another heavyweight legend. That legend being Mike Tyson. Tyson recently took to his X account to share exclusive video showcasing some behind-the-scenes footage of his training sessions with “The Predator.” Check it out here below:

Ngannou is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in mixed martial arts (MMA). He’s currently on a six-fight win streak that has seen five of those victories come by way of knockout. Ngannou is regarded as one of, if not the, most powerful puncher in MMA history. His highlight reel knockouts have paved the way to his inevitable championship reign atop the UFC’s heavyweight division.

After a successful title defense against Ciryl Gane in January, Ngannou’s contract with the UFC expired, making him a free agent. He opted to depart from the UFC, vacating the heavyweight title and testing free agency before landing with the PFL. Before he debuts for the PFL, however, he’ll make a pitstop inside the boxing ring against Fury.

Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, undefeated in his career with a record of 33-0-1. His last appearance inside the ring took place back in December when Fury knocked out Derek Chisora. Now, he has the chance to prove himself, truly, the “Baddest Man On The Planet,” by topping Ngannou - the most feared puncher in MMA.