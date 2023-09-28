Mike Tyson before training the former UFC champ talked about the forthcoming mega-clash between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson cannot say enough good things about his student Francis Ngannou as the former UFC heavyweight champion prepares to step into the boxing ring for the first time next month.

The pair have been training on Ngannou’s technique in the squared circle and hope they have just enough about them to overcome the enormous task that is Tyson Fury. Ahead of a training session, Mike Tyson took some time to speak to the media about the highly-anticipated bout.

Dismissing talk of any other super-fight, Tyson believes this battle of titans is the most significant fight in all of sports.

Mike Tyson tutors Francis Ngannou MMA Weekly

“This is the biggest fight in boxing right now. In all of sports right now. Absolutely [it’s bigger than Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis], exactly. No doubt about it.” Said Mike Tyson to a crowd of reporters. “[If he beats Tyson Fury] it will be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment.

The legendary boxer then explained what area he has helped Ngannou the most and discussed his in-ring ability.

“I think I bring him the confidence that this [a win over Fury] can be accomplished… We’re different people, we have different styles. He’s gonna box like Francis and he’s gonna do well… He’s fighting, he’s been champion, he’s fought before. He’s got the experience of the pressure of getting into the ring. He just has to learn how to box more.”

Speaking on Fury’s tendencies in the ring, Mike Tyson claims that the Brit’s tactics will not work against someone of ‘The Predator’s stature.

“I don’t think he’s [Fury] going to be able to rest with him. Francis is a lot stronger than him, I think he’s gonna push him around. And I’m just looking forward to the sound of the first bell. I’m excited.”

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are set to lock horns on October 28 in what will be a 10-round affair. Win or lose, rumors are suggesting that the African will return to mixed martial arts and make yet another debuting performance, this time with his new promotion PFL.