Mike Perry lost his boxing match against Jake Paul on Saturday and may have lost his job at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Mike Perry became the latest former mixed marital artist to be beaten by Jake Paul inside the boxing ring on Saturday. The two headlined the DAZN boxing event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul stopped Perry via TKO in the sixth round to improve his record to 10-1 with half of his wins being over former MMA fighters.

Perry pressed forward the entire fight but Paul's speed and jab set up power shots. Paul knocked Perry down in the first round, but Perry got up and continued to move forward. Paul put Perry on the canvas again in the second frame. The end came in the sixth round when Paul wobbled Perry and went in for the finish. He unloaded a barrage of punches that sent Perry to the canvas a final time. Perry rose to his feet but was in no condition to continue and the referee stopped the fight.

Following the loss to Paul, former two-division UFC champion and part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Conor McGregor seemingly fired Perry from the organization. Perry is undefeated in BKFC and holds the promotion's 'King of Violence' title.

"Hey Mike you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired," McGregor wrote on social media.

During the Paul vs. Perry Post-Fight Press Conference, Perry reacted to McGregor's comments.

"He doesn't f***ing have a promotion. Because me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can't fire me," Perry said. "We can fight in bare knuckle. Look at me. I lost to Jake Paul. Why don't you go fight Jake Paul and box him with the gloves on? I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather."

McGregor, with the UFC's blessing, fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in Aug. 2017. Mayweather stopped McGregor via TKO in the 10th round. It was Mayweather's last sanctioned bout and his 50th career win.