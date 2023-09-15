Mike Perry poised to make millions and punch people in the face

Mike Perry, a former UFC welterweight contender, has since made the jump from active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition to bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. The fan-favorite has been rather successful, racking up an undefeated record of 3-0 thus far. Recently, Perry opted to sign a new multi-fight deal with BKFC, sticking with the promotion rather then going elsewhere, such as returning to the UFC.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Perry explained that BKFC made it rather easy to stick with them with the offer they put on the table.

“They made it very easy to stick with them,” Perry said. “I do really enjoy the boxing and having learned to deal with the bare-knuckle aspect of boxing, already having experience with it and stepping in there a few times against some good fighters. They made it really easy for me to choose them actually. They made it easy to say they were the only choice.”

Going into more detail, Perry revealed that the BKFC is giving him payment in the high seven figures. With that being said, that nets him far more than he ever earned during his run in the UFC from 2016 to 2021.

“I have to say they put about $8 million on contract,” Perry said. “I’ll just go ahead and put that out there because f*** them, they’ve got to fight me now because I’m ready to make this money.

“I got this money on paperwork, I got this house I’m paying for. I’ve got this family I’m paying for. I’ve got all these expensive things going on. I’m ready to fight, promote, talk some s*** and punch some people in their face.”

Perry quickly established himself as a fan-favorite in the UFC for his fighting style. Although he ended his run on a two-fight losing skid, it’s no surprise he carried over some fans with him to BKFC. Throughout his run in bare-knuckle, Perry has picked up big wins over the likes of Michael “Venom” Page and Luke Rockhold. When asked if he’d consider a return to the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion down the line, Perry noted it would be far too much of a pay cut.

“The pay cut would have been too massive,” Perry said on The MMA Hour.

Perry has yet to be booked for his next fight, but he certainly has his sights set on a big matchup for his return to the ring.