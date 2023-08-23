Skip to main content
mikeperry-getty-1600
image caption
Mike Perry

Mike Perry is the favorite over Logan Paul as backup fighter

Former UFC fighter and current BKFC star "Platinum" Mike Perry is the backup for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match and opened as a favorite over Paul.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face each other in the ring on Oct. 14, and if anything happens to either one Mike Perry is slated to step in.  

Paul has had two boxing matches against KSI and an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather jr.  Danis has had two mixed martial arts fights and will be making his boxing debut.  Danis was scheduled to meet KSI in an exhibition boxing match in January but withdraw citing he was unprepared.  

Interestingly, Perry is the favorite over Paul in the event that Danis backs out.  Sportsbetting has Paul as a -600 favorite over Danis and Perry as a -150 favorite over Paul.  

Perry has fought once in boxing back in 2015 losing by knockout to Kenneth McNeil.  He had a 22-14 MMA record but is undefeated in bare knuckle boxing.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones