Mike Perry is the favorite over Logan Paul as backup fighter

Former UFC fighter and current BKFC star "Platinum" Mike Perry is the backup for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match and opened as a favorite over Paul.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face each other in the ring on Oct. 14, and if anything happens to either one Mike Perry is slated to step in.

Paul has had two boxing matches against KSI and an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather jr. Danis has had two mixed martial arts fights and will be making his boxing debut. Danis was scheduled to meet KSI in an exhibition boxing match in January but withdraw citing he was unprepared.

Interestingly, Perry is the favorite over Paul in the event that Danis backs out. Sportsbetting has Paul as a -600 favorite over Danis and Perry as a -150 favorite over Paul.

Perry has fought once in boxing back in 2015 losing by knockout to Kenneth McNeil. He had a 22-14 MMA record but is undefeated in bare knuckle boxing.