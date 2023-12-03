Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez for bare knuckle fighting King of Violence title

Mike Perry took out another former UFC champ in Eddie Alvarez in the much anticipated brae knuckle bout at BKFC 56.

Salt Lake City, UT (December 2, 2023) In front of a sold-out Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday night and a massive international viewing audience, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, presented BKFC-56, their biggest and best event in the company’s history.

Fighting in the main event, international combat sports superstar, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, (4-0), defeated Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez, (1-0), earning the inaugural BKFC King of Violence Title. Also victorious in sensational world title defenses, BKFC Flyweight World Champion Christine Ferea, (8-1), defeated Bec Rawlings, (3-3) and Kai Stewart (5-0), outpointed Howard Davis, (5-2-1), both wins coming by unanimous decision.

Great Britain’s Powerhouse, Mick Terrill, (9-1), won the BKFC Heavyweight World Title by knocking out Two-Time BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Arnold Adams, (7-3).

Stated David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, “The sold-out attendance tonight was over 8,200, a record for our company. The free prelims were watched by over four million viewers. In the 90 plus countries BKFC-56 was broadcast in, we had over 18 million live views globally. The pay-per-view is trending at three times higher than BKFC-41.”

“Our Performances of the Night were Kai Stewart and Esteban Rodriguez and the Knockout of the Night goes to Mick Terrill. The fans here are fantastic and we can’t wait to come back here for another great event.”

Fighting in the main event for the BKFC King of Violence Title, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry improved to 4-0 with a stoppage after the second round of Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez,

(1-1). Opening the clash both fighters attacked aggressively, landing hard-hitting counters and combinations. In the second round Perry took control landing multiple power shots to Alvarez’s head. Alvarez would turn the tables to end the stanza landing a barrage of punches.

Following the second round, Alvarez’s corner stopped the action due to severe damage he suffered to his left eye with Perry being declared the winner by technical knockout.

Christine Ferea vs Bec Rawlings BKFC

In the co-main event, BKFC Women’s Flyweight World Champion Christine ‘Misfit’ Ferea, (8-1), defended her title in a rematch against top challenger Bec Rawlings, (3-3). Following an even first round, Ferea would land huge combinations opening a cut under Rawlings’ right eye. The third and fourth rounds saw Ferea dominate, aggressively landing with both hands. Closing the fight strongly in the final round, the defending champion was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Scores were 50-45 on all three judge’s scorecards.

“She’s tougher than anyone I’ve ever faced,” said Ferea. “Cris Cyborg is the one I’ve always looked up to but I’ll mop her up in BKFC.”

BKFC Featherweight World Champion Kai Stewart, (5-0), won a unanimous decision over top rated challenger Howard Davis, (5-2-1). The southpaw Stewart worked his game plan to perfection throughout with punches from numerous angles catching the game Davis. Controlling the action and the pace, Stewart landed 117 total punches to Davis’ 78. Judge’s scores in Stewart’s favor were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

UK Heavyweight Powerhouse Mick Terrill, (9-1) stopped Two-Time BKFC Heavyweight World Champion Arnold Adams, (7-3) in the fourth round with the victory earning him the previously vacant BKFC Heavyweight World Title. Following an even first round, Terrill would take over in the second stanza landing multiple counter shots. The third round saw the valiant Adams mount a successful rally, however in the fourth round he was dropped hard twice to the canvas as the fight was called to a halt at :47 of the round. Terrill is the first BKFC champion from the United Kingdom.

In a highly anticipated lightweight clash, former UFC Star, Jeremy Stephens, (1-0), successfully debuted in BKFC with a third-round stoppage of Jimmie Rivera, (1-1-1). The taller and longer Stephens was able to walk forward throughout the first two rounds and land numerous clean shots. With multiple cuts opened on Rivera’s face, the fight was stopped by the ringside physician at the end of the third round. Stephens out-landed Rivera throughout the fight, 59-43.

In heavyweight action, Ben Moa of Ogden, UT pieced up Great Falls, MT’s Bridger Bercier over the course of three rounds, causing several lacerations en route to winning by doctor’s stoppage in the third round. Time of the technical knockout was :51. Moa, a former member of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets of the National Football League, is now 1-0 in the squared circle; Bercier fell to 0-1.

Holland, MI’s Erick Lozano improved to 2-2 with a third-round knockout over debuting Salt Lake City fighter Mike Jones in the light-heavyweight division. Lozano floored Jones twice, paving the way to the stoppage 51 seconds into the third frame.

Esteban Rodriguez of Grand Rapids, MI returned to the win column in style with a second-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Keegan Vandermeer of Denver in their cruiserweight showdown. Rodriguez utilized relentless pressure and volume to drop Vandermeer in the second round. Time of the stoppage is 1:06 in round two. With the win, Rodriguez improved to 3-1, while Vandermeer’s record dropped to 2-1.

West Haven, UT’s Trevor Bradshaw, (1-0), dropped hometown Salt Lake City fighter Troy Dennison twice in the opening round of their welterweight contest. Dennison picked himself up off the canvas once, but couldn’t continue after his second knockdown. Bradshaw wins by knockout at 1:55 in round 1. Dennison fell to 0-1.

In the first sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting bout in Utah history, Danny Hilton of Prescott Valley, AR landed at will on Clearfield, UT's LJ Schulz throughout their battle of debuting lightweights. Severe swelling around Schulz’s eye forced the ringside doctor to call a stop to the fight at the end of the first round, declaring Hilton the winner via TKO.