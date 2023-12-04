Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Sean Strickland, and more following BKFC 56 victory

Mike Perry solidified himself as the 'King of Violence' after his win over Eddie Alvarez last weekend. The two collided for what was being considered the best fight in the history of BKFC and the pair duly delivered.

After arguably losing the first round to 'The Underground King', Perry bounced back in the second, connecting with some huge shots. The pair went back to their corners battered and bloody after their four-minute war but Alvarez was unable to continue, handing 'Platinum' the well-earned victory.

Emotions were high following the win on Saturday night and Mike Perry made it known who he'd like to face next. During his in-ring interview, the brawler insisted Conor McGregor would be his ideal opponent—adding on from their face-off earlier this year.

"Man, there's some fights out there that we want to make, there's some fights out there that the world doesn't know if we can make," Perry said in the aftermath of BKFC 56. "Conor McGregor would be a great matchup. I just beat somebody he fought for a world title. Who's bigger than that, though, you know what I mean? There's no one bigger than Conor McGregor except me."

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] ain't coming over here, these boxers don't want to take their gloves off, Darren Till said he doesn't want to do it with no gloves. Who wants to fight 'Platinum' Mike Perry with no gloves, bro?"

However, the star's callouts didn't end with Conor McGregor. While appearing in the post-fight press conference, the Michigan native set his sights on another former UFC champion.

"Whoever the company wants to match me up with needs to have a certain amount of followers, a certain amount of hits on social media, on the internet that are going to get people to tune in. It can't just be one-sided, it can't just be me selling the hell out of the fight. It can't just be that way."

"Speaking of that, one name that did come to mind, that did [get] mentioned before I fought Alvarez was Anthony Pettis. I think that's an amazing fight. He just beat Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match, I think he's intrigued by the bare knuckle aspect."

Continuing to call out huge names in combat sports, Perry spoke with Helen Yee as he named a current UFC champion as a potential future opponent.

"Where you at Sean Strickland? That's a good one. That'd be a fun one. He'd probably hurt me in there but he's busy being a champion over in the MMA world and I know he hates the wrestling stuff, I figured maybe one day he'll be interested."

Taking to social media, Mike Perry spoke in awe at a possible clash with "the original bare knuckle boxer" Jorge Masvidal. Following his retirement from MMA, 'Gambred' could be a huge blockbuster matchup for the 32-year-old.