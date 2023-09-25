Michael Bisping defends Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson match

Michael Bisping is a defender of the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson matchup.

The UFC recently announced that Pimblett and Ferguson will meet at UFC 296 on December 16. It was an announcement that was met with a bit of backlash, as some suggest the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion are throwing Pimblett, a potential future superstar, a soft-ball matchup. However, UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping is not of this belief.

Bisping took to his YouTube channel to offer his thoughts on the pairing. “The Count” noted that he was a bit baffled by the backlash that the booking has received.

“A lot of people on social media are talking sh*t about this fight, and I don’t understand that,” Bisping said (via MMA Junkie). “Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has got to come back (from surgery). You’ve got to give him a credible opponent, and Tony Ferguson’s a wild motherf*cker.

“He’s a fighter, man. He will fight tooth and nail. You literally have to finish Tony Ferguson to get him to stop coming forward. There is no quit in that man. At 39, yeah, of course he’s taken a lot of damage. But also (he has) a lot of experience.”

Pimblett is on a six-fighting win streak

Pimblett is currently on a six-fight win streak, undefeated throughout his run in the UFC. He has quickly become a fan-favorite, not having fought since his December victory over Jared Gordon. As for Ferguson, the 39-year-old former interim lightweight champion has had a rough go of things. He’s on a six-fight losing streak, and has been finished in three of his last fights. Bisping explains, for Pimblett, this is very much a lose-lose situation.

“Tony Ferguson is still a dangerous man, make no mistake about that,” Bisping said. “And it’s a really, really tough spot for Paddy Pimblett because it’s a lose-lose, right? Already there’s people out there talking sh*t saying, ‘Nah, they’re just giving Paddy somebody easy.’

“Tony Ferguson is not easy. He’s not an easy fight for anyone. But because he’s lost six fights in a row, if (Pimblett) goes out there and wins, well then guess what everyone’s going to say? ‘Well of course you just beat Tony Ferguson – he’s lost his last six in a row. He’s been finished the last three times in a row.”