Michael Chandler wants Nate Diaz as Conor McGregor replacement

Conor McGregor's UFC return continues to be surrounded by doubt. Because of this, Michael Chandler is beginning to make backup plans should the long-awaited fight fail to go ahead.

After putting on all-timer matchups since entering the octagon, Chandler's career has now taken a hit. The former Bellator lightweight champion has sat out a large chunk of his final years in the sport, hindering the heights he may have reached under the UFC banner.

Now, a year on from coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, Michael Chandler is seemingly done waiting around for Conor McGregor.

In a post on social media, the 38-year-old requested a new matchup — against another returning legend of the sport.

"Better idea," Chandler said in response to a fan on X. "Me and Nate Diaz fight like real men, while Conor sits on a yacht and watches on PPV in his slippers."

Chandler is hoping to compete at the Las Vegas Sphere, which is set to host UFC 306 later this year.

If Conor McGregor isn't available by that date, Nate Diaz could serve as the perfect replacement. Diaz is fresh off an impressive boxing win and has already shared his interest about featuring at the Sphere. Alongside that, he recently made an announcement that he's ready to return to the UFC in the near future.

Despite reportedly denying a title fight against Islam Makhachev in order to pursue the McGregor fight, Chandler could now be willing to walk away from the monumental clash.

While no further fight news has been announced, 'The Notorious' claims Chandler would be foolish to sign any other bout agreement.

According to the Irishman, the money 'Iron' would make for fighting him would be ten-times more than he would receive facing anybody else. McGregor will now try to recover from the injury that forced him out of UFC 303.