Michael Bisping trashes Jake 'The Fake' Paul

Influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul picked up his ninth career win on Saturday defeating former Golden Glove champion Ryan Bourland by knockout in the first round. Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said it was a 'hand picked' opponent.

Heading into the fight, Bourland had only fought twice in the last six years. He last fought in September 2022 defeating Santario Martin by TKO. The previous bout was in 2018.

"Jake "The Fake" Paul does it again. He pulls the wool over everybody's eyes, goes out there and knocks out his opponent in Puerto Rico. Did it in round one. Looked impressive. Fair enough, but the man is a fake," said Bisping on his YouTube channel.

"Do no buy the wolf tickets. Do not accept the bullish*t. This was a hand-picked, cherry-picked opponent for Jake Paul to beat to one again continue the charade," continued Bisping. "He looked decent. Of course. He's training. He's applying himself, but he did it against an opponent that isn't applying himself, that isn't trying to become a professional boxer. A man that gave up on those dreams a long time ago in Ryan Bourland."

"The man was an Uber driver working at Taco Bell. A laborer. I don't know what he does. Fair play to that guy. I am not here to rip on that guy. He was outmatched. He was undersized, and in terms of just skill, technical ability, this wasn't a fight. Jake Paul was always destined to win this fight, and you are the suckers if you paid for this fight."

Bourland reportedly made $2 million for the boxing match. Bisping refrained from attacking Bourland too much, but continued to rip into Paul.

"This man is a conman. He's a fake," said Bisping. "He's calling out Canelo because he knows damn well that fight isn't going to happen. Canelo Alvarez would not wipe his a** with a Jake Paul payday. He's not interested in that. The man is a real warrior. He's one of the best boxers of his generation. He wants real tests. He doesn't want circus, sideshow, freak show fights. That's what Jake Paul's doing."

"The reason I said he's a fake is because if you're charging pay-per-view you have to give the people a real fight not hand-picked, cherry-picked opponents," Bisping added. "Cherry-picking these has-beens that are undersized and not motivated and are just there for the payday, that doesn't get my respect. It doesn't get anybody's respect from the fight community. Anybody that bought a ticket to that event, they were disappointed. Simple as that."

"He's disrespecting the sport of boxing. He's disrespecting all the people that worked their way up, but more importantly he's conning the fans."