Michael Bisping predicts Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett outcome

Tony Ferguson has gone from the longest winning streak in the UFC's stacked lightweight division to the longest losing streak in the weight class. On Saturday, he takes on rising star Paddy Pimblett on the UFC 296 main card.

Many people, including fighters, have called for Ferguson to retire, but "El Cucuy" isn't quite ready to hang the gloves up. If he loses to Pimblett, that might change.

Pimblett is a slight betting favorite heading into the biggest fight of his career, but it's a matchup that Ferguson can win. Michael Bisping gave his prediction on the fight.

"You've got to respect Tony Ferguson. Do you know what it takes to go out there and continue to keep stepping foot in the octagon? When you lose one, it's hard enough," said Bisping. "When you lose two, doubt starts to creep in. Three, you think you shouldn't do this anymore. Four, five, six, time after time after time he is making that walk against world class opponents, not looking for easy prey. He's walking out there and people are ridiculing. People are talking sh*t. People still have love and affection for Tony Ferguson because of the battles, and it's the battles is why he probably finds himself in this position.

"Tony has a style where he take a lot of damage, puts on wild fights. They're incredible to watch. We know this, but that kind of style is not conducive to a long career. Tony Ferguson is at the end of a long, glittering, legendary career. He's almost 40-years old. 39, that's very old for a lightweight. You depend on speed, your reflexes, your instincts. It's not about power. Heavyweights rely on power, and power is the last thing to go. Speed, timing, reflexes, they're some of the first things to go, so certainly that's part of the reason Tony is slowing down. The damage is part of the reason he's slowing down, and also the quality of opponent. But Paddy's not ranked, so a lot of people think that if Tony loses this he should retire. What happens if he beats Paddy Pimblett?"

"Paddy Pimblett's a great fighter. Make no mistake" Bisping continued. "He's faster on his feet. He's probably got better boxing if you look at it skill for skill, but Paddy carries his chin kind of high in the air. I've seen better defense on Power Slap sometimes."

Bisping doesn't think Ferguson will have problems with Pimblett on the ground, although Pimblett has a good submission game. Where Ferguson has an advantage is in wrestling. Ferguson definitely has more experience than Pimblett.

While Pimblett doesn't understand why Ferguson is working with David Goggins, Bisping gets it.

"He's not out there trying to get better conditioning. He's not out there trying to forge another career as a triathlete. David Goggins is know for long distance cardio, these hell weeks and extreme conditioning, but he's also a master of the mind, motivation, dedication, and believing in yourself, and that's what Tony needs to do. Tony needs to believe in himself. He's got to truly believe in himself," said Bisping. "He's on of the best at being a motivator, and that's what Tony needs."

There's a lot of pressure on Pimblett as well. Ferguson's the biggest name that he's faced. He's coming off a controversial win over Jared Gordon. He's been sidelined for a year. he doesn't want to lose to a guy with six consecutive loses,

"Even though I think Tony Ferguson is a better wrestler. Even though I think he can handle himself on the feet. I think all the miles on the clock are going to take its toll," said Bisping. "I really do... Sadly, I think Tony Ferguson will go out there and lose again Saturday night, and it might just be the last time we ever get to see the legendary Tony Ferguson compete."