Merab Dvalishvili plans to showcase his striking against Sean O'Malley

Top bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is expected to fight for the title against champion Sean O'Malley later this year. With his opponent locked in, Dvalishvili wants the fight to happen sooner than later and says he's been eyeing a bout with O'Malley for five years.

"I know I'm fighting him. I just don't know when, and I don't have a date. I don't have a contract. I'm just pushing to promote this fight," Dvalishvili said Michael Bisping's YouTube channel. "I've been chasing him since 2019. I want to fight him because I see him as a big challenge, and I think now is the best time to fight him."

Dvalishvili, known for his endurance, relentless pressure and grappling plans to stand and trade with O'Malley when the to eventually fight. He wants to show off his striking against a striker.

"This is my dream fight, and this is the perfect time to fight him. What's going to happen is now I'm going to show everybody my striking," Dvalishvili said. "I have wrestling but I want to prove my striking and I want to go punch his face. He thinks I'm going to wrestle. No. I'm going to punch."

"I think I'm the better guy, but I have to respect his striking," Dvalishvili continued. "I have to respect his striking but I believe in myself. I respect all of my opponents especially him. He is the champion. He has the confidence. He has the reach. He has experience. He has knockout power. Good technique, coach. I have to beat his coach too."