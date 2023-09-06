Matt Brown: 'Logan Paul is praying Dillon Danis shows up'

Matt Brown believes Logan Paul should want nothing to do with Mike Perry inside the boxing ring.

Paul is currently slated to return to the squared circle against Dillon Danis for a boxing bout on October 14. Ahead of the contest, Danis has been unleashing some hellaciously personal trash talk towards Paul. So much so that a cease and desist notice has been issued to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout, which could result in the fight’s cancellation in certain situations.

Should Danis not be able to make the date for whatever reason, former UFC star and Bare-Knuckle FC competitor Mike Perry would step in. And as Matt Brown tells MMA Fighting, that would spell bad news for Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“He does not want to f— with Mike Perry,” Brown said. “Mike Perry’s not a great boxer, either, but he does not give a f—. He comes forward and throws bombs.

“I just watched him versus [Michael ‘Venom’ Page] in bare knuckle the other day, and it was like he has no technique at all,” Brown continued. “He just walks forward and throws, and he doesn’t look good doing it at all, but it f—ing gets the job done. [Logan] is praying that Dillon Danis shows up.”

Paul is 0-1 as a professional boxer, with his only loss coming against KSI back in 2019. He also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a non-scored exhibition bout in 2021. As for Danis, he has never boxed professionally, nor in the amateurs, but is a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner; and holds an undefeated 2-0 record in MMA.

While many are giving Paul the edge in the boxing department heading into the matchup, Brown believes Danis certainly holds the crown for trash talk.

“It’s some very high level s— talking from Dillon Danis,” Brown said. “I can tell you that much. I scrolled through some of his social media feeds the other day, and I was like holy s—. If you look at the comments, Dillon Danis went from the biggest laughing stock in MMA history to just a f—ing legend. Everybody’s like, ‘This dude is a f—ing killer.”