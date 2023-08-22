Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis on the October KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing card, but if Danis flakes out, UFC veteran Mike Perry is ready to step in.

YouTuber turned boxer turned WWE star Logan Paul is set to box Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis as part of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing card. That event is slated for Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. But UFC veteran Mike Perry has been secured as a back-up opponent if Danis flakes out.

Paul has been hedging his bets with the Danis bout, after the American jiu-jitsu ace withdrew from a bout with KSI in early 2023. Not wanting to be left without an opponent on Oct. 14, Paul has said he instituted a $100,000 penalty should Danis back out for a non-legitimate reason and also secured Perry as back-up in case Danis doesn't make it to the squared circle in Manchester.

At Tuesday's press conference, where Tommy Fury's father, John Fury, went berserk and destroyed the press conference set-up, forcing an abrupt end to the promotional festivities.

Because of all the madness that ensued, Paul and Danis did not square off as planned. Perry, however, was in attendance, apparently even serving as a back-up for Danis in the face-off.

Ready to go on Tuesday, Perry said he'll be more than ready to fight Paul in October, if necessary. In fact, he boasted that he'll bring the fight that fans want, and insinuated that he is lending his fighting credibility to a bunch of guys that aren't exactly real fighters.

“I’m a real fighter. This is what I do. This is how I feed my family. These boys been getting money way other ways. They want some respect in this game, so they called me here. If Dillon doesn’t show up, I’m ready to fight," Perry said.

“If they know me, my fans who know me, and to the people who don’t, when you get Mike Perry on the card, you get the fight that you’re asking for.”

This is not the first time that Perry has served as a back-up in a YouTuber turned boxer event. He also served as the back-up to Tommy Fury when Fury was slated to fight Jake Paul.

In fact, Perry is getting really good at facing off with fighters that there's a good chance he won't be facing anytime soon. Perry also faced off with Conor McGregor following his Bareknuckle Fighting Champion win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Logan Paul faces off against Mike Perry at KSI vs. Tommy Furry press conference