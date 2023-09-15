Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington "Before the End of the Year"

It appears that the inevitable meeting between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington is coming very soon.

Covington has been all but confirmed to be Edwards’ next challenger for the 170-pound title. However, a date for the matchup has not been finalized as of this writing. With that being said, Edwards’ manager, Tim Simpson, recently revealed to Submission Radio that a date isn’t too far off. In fact, he expects the fight to happen before the end of the year.

“It’ll be before the end of the year,” Simpson said. “I guess the two cards left are November and December, and they’re still finalizing those. Leon is good. He is ready to go, waiting for the call. From my understanding, Colby is ready to go, as well. So it’ll be one of those two.”

Edwards has taken the welterweight division by storm. The champion hasn’t lost inside the Octagon in nearly eight ears. His last two victories over Kamaru Usman being the biggest of his career - the first a head kick knockout that secured him the welterweight throne. In their rematch this past March, Edwards solidified himself as the true welterweight king, topping Usman with a majority decision.

As for Covington, he hasn’t fought since a March 2022 victory over former teammate and ex-best-friend Jorge Masvidal. Covington has twice challenged for the welterweight title in the past four years, losing both fights to Usman. Now, he has earned himself another opportunity at welterweight gold. This time, against “Rocky.”