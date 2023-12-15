Skip to main content

Leon Edwards throws a bottle at Colby Covington after deceased dad comment | UFC 296 Video

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington nearly came to blows at the UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference after Covington made a joke about Edwards' late father.

The UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference was eventful on Thursday with Colby Covington taking shots at half the stage.  But when he made a joke at the expense of Leon Edwards' late father, Edwards threw his microphone at Covington and security had to intervene.  

