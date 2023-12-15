Leon Edwards throws a bottle at Colby Covington after deceased dad comment | UFC 296 Video

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington nearly came to blows at the UFC 296 Pre-Fight Press Conference after Covington made a joke about Edwards' late father.

