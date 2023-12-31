Leon Edwards reveals welterweight title defense set for UFC 300

If all stays the same, it looks like Leon Edwards will be the latest fighter added to UFC 300.

Leon Edwards made a second successful defense of his welterweight strap just two weeks ago and is wasting no time in returning to the octagon.

Having soundly beaten tough contender Colby Covington, the champion has his sights on extending his winning run and defending his throne next time out. According to the man himself, he will be one of the big additions to the historic UFC 300 card.

While attending his favorite soccer club's stadium during their 3-2 win over Burnley, Leon Edwards spoke to the Aston Villa supporters.

"It was amazing, you know," Edwards said about his most recent title defense at UFC 296. "To go out there and defend my belt for the second time and bring it back home."

'Rocky' then revealed he'd be competing at UFC 300 next before ideally defending his gold on home turf in Birmingham later in the year.

"I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again. Then hopefully, in the summertime, get a fight back home in Birmingham at Villa Park. I'm in talks with the UFC, so hopefully we can get it done."

Despite nothing being made official by Dana White at this time, UFC 300 is still wide open for anybody. There are currently no confirmed title fights for the card, though some believe there could be up to three championship clashes on the card.

Check out Leon Edward's short interview at Villa Park in the video below.

Who will Leon Ewards fight at UFC 300?

Despite his strong run as the welterweight king thus far, several contenders have been desperate to fight Edwards. Among the dangerous competition in his division and even a fellow champion, there is one man who arguably stands out above the rest for the next title opportunity.

Carrying a 10-fight undefeated streak with numerous victories coming against ranked opposition, Belal Muhammad has likely put himself in the best position possible to be next in line.

Muhammad and Edwards have been going back and forth on social media of late which only adds fuel to the rumors of their forthcoming matchup.