Leon Edwards makes fun of Colby Covington's fascination with Donald Trump | UFC 296 Media Day Video

Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line this weekend at UFC 296 against Colby Covington.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards puts his title on the line for the second time in the UFC 296 main event at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday against Colby Covington.

There's no love lost between the two, and at the UFC 296 Media Day Edwards made fun of Covington's fascination with former president Donald Trump.