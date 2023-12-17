Leon Edwards decisions Colby Covington in UFC 296 main event

UFC 296 was headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was Edwards' second title defense and he entered the fight having not lost in eight years. Covington hadn't fought in nearly two years and entered the fight coming off a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

While Edwards admittedly didn't like Covington, the fight turned into a grudge match after Covington joked about Edwards' late father during the pre-fight press conference.

No tough of gloves before the fight. Edwards kept Covington on his heels at start the fight. Covington threw a high kick but Edwards blocked it. Edwards connected first with a leg kick. The crowd began to chant 'Colby, Colby.' Edwards being very measured in the early going. Edwards landed a left hand. He's cutting the cage off on Covington. Covington looked for a takedown but Edwards had none of it. Edwards connected with a left hand. Covington landed a body kick. Edwards answered with one of his own. The round ends. Edwards likely won the round, but the round was largely uneventful.

Covington landed a kick to the body to start the second. Edwards connected with a kick to the body. He connected with a right hand as Covington tried to close the distance. Edwards pressured Covington. Edwards landed a leg kick. Covington answered with a leg kick. Edwards connected with a hard leg kick and another. Covington hasn't done much through two rounds.

Covington looked for a takedown to start the third but Edwards moved out of the way and landed a right hand. Edwards landed a leg kick. Edwards lands a hard leg kick that forced Covington to change stances. Covington shot for a takedown. He got Edwards down with just under three minutes remaining. Edwards gets to his feet and landed a head kick. Edwards took Covington down and got back up. Covington landed a leg kick. Edwards continued to land leg kicks. Edwards landed another leg kick. Covington tried to catch it but Edwards pulled his leg back. Edwards moved out of the way of Covington's punches. Through three rounds, Edwards was up on the scorecards.

Edwards walks Covington down. Covington changed levels and works to get Edwards to the ground. Edwards looked for a D'arce choke but Covington escapes. Edwards landed a front kick to the body. Edwards landed a clean left hand. Covington missed with an uppercut. Edwards connects with another foot kick to the body. Covington landed a right hand and worked to get a takedown. Edward remained on his feet. Edwards lands another front kick to the body. Covington landed two right hands. He changed levels and worked to get Edwards to the canvas. Edwards stuffs it and Covington took his back. Edwards shook him off and connects with a knee to the body. The fourth was Covington's best round but it's hard to say who won the round.

Edwards threw a head kick to start the final round, but Covington blocked it. Edwards landed a counter right hand. Covington took Edwards down with four minutes remaining in the last round. Edwards got to his feet and took Covington down. Edwards applied a triangle choke but Covington escaped and gained top position. Covington's peppered Edwards with short punches to the body. In the final minute, Covington remained on top. Covington moved to half guard but the round ends.

The judges scored the fight for Edwards via unanimous decision. The scorecards read 49-46, 49-46, 49-46.