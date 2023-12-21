Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad in heated exchange as potential rematch draws closer

Leon Edwards was once again forced to shut up the critics and he did so with ease last time out. Despite complaints about the outcome from his opponent, the champion put on a great display and soundly defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

This was the Brit's second defense of the UFC welterweight title and all eyes now look toward who will step up to the plate next. There are several viable options, but arguably none more so than Belal Muhammad.

'Remember the Name' is undefeated in his last 10 outings and has claimed that Leon Edwards is afraid to put his title on the line against him. After a significant amount of time calling for his shot, Muhammad has now gotten a reply from the head of the table at 170 lbs.

"Belal, calm down son, you're the least intimidating person in the organization. I already told the UFC I don't mind, I'll fight you next, that's easy work." Edwards said in response to Muhammad's plea for a title shot. "You just have to figure out why they hate you so much."

Edwards' comments didn't sit well with Belal Muhammad. The well-rounded athlete took to social media to respond to the champ.

"If I'm the least intimidating, why [are] you intimidated? You should be jumping at the fight if I'm easy work. You and your coach know I'll work you, son."

What happened during the first bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad?

Belal Muhammad has been desperate to get his hands on Leon Edwards since their first meeting almost three years ago. The welterweights were scheduled to headline a Fight Night card in the UFC Apex on March 13, 2021, but the anticipated bout didn't go to plan.

Showing his class on the feet, Edwards managed to out-work his opponent during the opening round of their fight. Aside from a few grappling exchanges in which both men had minor success, the affair took place mostly on the feet with the Englishman landing the better strikes—one of which being a huge head kick that wobbled his opponent.

Just moments into the second round, Belal Muhammad was on the receiving end of a sickening eye poke which brought an end to the matchup, ultimately making it a no contest.