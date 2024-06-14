Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC Saudi Arabia, Robert Whittaker gets new opponent

Undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev was forced out of the UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker.

Undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) was scheduled to headline next week's UFC Saudi Arabia fight card against former champion Robert Whittaker (25-7). The bout had monumental consequences in the division with the winner potentially securing a title shot.

Unfortunately, Chimaev was forced to withdraw from the event due to illness. UFC CEO Dana White announced the news via social media video and revealed Whittaker's new opponent.

"Khamzat Chimaev is out of the fight next weekend in Saudi Arabia. Violently, and I mean violently ill," White said in the video. "So, he's going back home and hopefully the gets well soon."

With Chimaev out of the fight, White announced his replacement. Rising prospect Ikram Aliskerov (15-1) will step in against Whittaker in the headlining matchup.

"Who is Ikram Aliskerov? This guy is 15 and 1. His only loss in his 16-fight pro career is to Khamzat Chimaev," White said. "This dude is a legit contender in only his third UFC fight... He's on a seven-fight win streak. We offered everybody in the division this fight. Nobody would take it except for Robert Whittaker."

UFC Saudia Arabia takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. It's the promotion's debut event in the Arabia Peninsula.