Khabib Nurmagomedov's bank account seized amid concerning $3 million debt

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his bank account seized by the Russian tax authorities.

News for Khabib Nurmagomedov has gone from bad to worse of late. On top of the controversy that surrounds him at present, he has now lost all control of his bank account.

'The Eagle' is considered one of the greatest of all time, with many labeling him the best lightweight the sport has ever seen. Through his dominance inside the octagon, he became a superstar worldwide and national treasure in Russia, but things have taken a turn for the worse.

According to MASH — an online Russian newspaper — Khabib Nurmagomedov is in serious trouble. The reports suggest that the UFC icon has had his bank accounts seized by the Russian tax authorities after he was rumored to be in over $3 million of debt.

Although it was unclear why, rumors of Khabib's UFC return began ramping up earlier this year.

Footage surfaced of 35-year-old returning to the gym and he was even spotted with his former coach, Javier Mendez.

With the debt now reaching an incredibly unfortunate amount, could we see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete inside the octagon in the future?

Not only was Khabib Nurmagomedov a superstar during his time competing in the cage, but he has also been a pioneer for Russian MMA.

His successor — Islam Makhachev — has been dominant since Khabib's retirement. After earning the submission victory against Dustin Poirier last time out, Makhachev now has the same number of title defenses as his friend and mentor achieved in the UFC.

Khabib later found real success as a coach, helping his teammates to wins more times than not. Since then, he vowed to never return to mixed martial arts as a fighter or coach.

With an enormous amount of debt now clouding over him, it remains to be seen whether the unbeaten legend will make his return to the cage.