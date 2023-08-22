Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Gender Ideology “Crazy”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired UFC legend, recently took part in an interview with Patrick Bet-David on Valuetainment, where the pair touched on a variety of topics. One such topic being that of gender and how progressive the particular topic has become in the United States. Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim from Dagestan, didn’t mince words in his response to the question of “How many genders do you have in Russia?”

The former 155-pound champion firmly replied, "I see only women and men, there is no in-between.” Furthermore, Nurmagomedov detailed a recent trip of his to California, in which he was faced with a gender-neutral bathroom. The concept seemed to confuse the ex-champion.

"It's crazy, it's crazy. It's like first time in my life, a couple weeks ago, and I was in California, I was like in coffee shop. I really want to go bathroom, 'Can I go bathroom?' Okay, they told me 'cool,' and I'm kind of like, two [bathrooms], 'all gender' [and] 'all gender.' What is this? Where I have to go?" he explained.

"I stopped, like, I spent like five seconds there, like, where is women, where's men? I knocked [on] the door, 'Anybody inside?' Okay. I don't know, brother, I grew up in in very traditional place, with very traditional family, I'm very happy with this," the Russian continued.

"I am from big mountains, and we have only two genders," he added.

Nurmagomedov had one of the most legendary careers of any mixed martial artist in history. He wrapped up his career in October of 2020, retiring with a perfect record of 29-0. “The Eagle” walked away as 155-pound champion with three successful title defenses under his belt. Unlike many others who have retired, Nurmagomedov has never looked back at fighting again.