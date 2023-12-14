Skip to main content

Kevin Holland offers to step in against Vicente Luque with Ian Garry out

Kevin Holland has offered to step in for Ian Garry and take on Vicente Luque on two-days notice.

Vicente Luque was expecting to face Ian Garry on the UFC 296 main card on Saturday, but Garry was forced out of the bout due to having pneumonia.  Kevin Holland has offered to step in to fight Luque and Luque agreed to take on Holland.  

Holland offered to step in and face Luque on social media at a 180 pound catch weight bout.  Luque responded and accepted Holland's offer to fight at 180. 

"180 I had t bone steak yesterday," Holland wrote on an Instagram post.   

Luque responded to Holland's offer on social media saying, "I saw that Kevin Holland wanted to jump in and substitute for the fight Saturday night.  I want to tell you guys that I'm down, so Kevin, if you're really down to come here, let's do this.  Let's mix it up.  Let's get in that octagon and go to war, and hey, I'm willing to do 180, so we can do it at 180 and let's put on a show for all the crowd.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones