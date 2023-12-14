Kevin Holland offers to step in against Vicente Luque with Ian Garry out

Kevin Holland has offered to step in for Ian Garry and take on Vicente Luque on two-days notice.

Vicente Luque was expecting to face Ian Garry on the UFC 296 main card on Saturday, but Garry was forced out of the bout due to having pneumonia. Kevin Holland has offered to step in to fight Luque and Luque agreed to take on Holland.

Holland offered to step in and face Luque on social media at a 180 pound catch weight bout. Luque responded and accepted Holland's offer to fight at 180.

"180 I had t bone steak yesterday," Holland wrote on an Instagram post.

Luque responded to Holland's offer on social media saying, "I saw that Kevin Holland wanted to jump in and substitute for the fight Saturday night. I want to tell you guys that I'm down, so Kevin, if you're really down to come here, let's do this. Let's mix it up. Let's get in that octagon and go to war, and hey, I'm willing to do 180, so we can do it at 180 and let's put on a show for all the crowd.