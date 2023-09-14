Kamaru Usman has some advice for Israel Adesanya

If anyone knows what Israel Adesanya is going through right now, it’s Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya recently dropped the UFC middleweight championship to Sean Strickland this past weekend after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat. Now, Adesanya finds himself at a crossroads in the 185-pound title picture. Some even question if Adesanya will be granted an immediate rematch with Strickland, or if he’ll have to earn his way back to the gold.

This was Adesanya’s first title defense since winning the belt back from Alex Pereira in April, marking the beginning of his second reign as champion. Speaking on the “DC & RC Show,” former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explained that he can sympathize with the position Adesanya is in. Usman had his 170-pound title reign ended by Leon Edwards in August of last year via knockout.

It was Usman’s first career loss in almost a decade. The pair rematched just seven months later, but Usman again came up short, this time via decision. “The Nigerian Nightmare” admits he probably rushed the comeback, and should’ve taken more time off before fighting again.

“Yes, I was definitely in his position,” Usman said (via MMA Junkie). “I honestly, looking back now, I probably rushed it. I probably should have taken a little bit more time off and then I’m still guaranteed that shot to go fight for that title.”

Usman understands the anticipation Adesanya must be feeling. Wanting to jump right back into action to prove he’s truly better than Strickland, and the loss was nothing more than a fluke. But Usman warns against this, instead advising his friend to take a bit more time off first.

“For Israel, as a competitor, I’m sure he’s feeling a bit of this, as well, and thinking, ‘No, this guy shouldn’t have beat me in the first place’ just like I felt,” Usman said. “This guy shouldn’t be in there with me in the first place as I felt and so you want to get it back and get that stain off you right away. But if you’re guaranteed that shot, I would like to see him take a little bit of time, enjoy life.”

Adesanya has been an extremely active fighter in the past year. The former champion has fought in five title fights within a span of 19 months. Usman thinks it’s time that “The Last Stylebender” turn down the activity level a bit at this point in his career.

“For Izzy, I think the activity might be a little too much,” Usman said. “Izzy has been fighting a lot. Between when I was champion, myself, Izzy, we were fighting for quite a few pay-per-views. Izzy’s at a point where I think he could just take a little break, and I think he can make the necessary adjustments to be able to come out there and win that fight.”