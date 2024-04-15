Justin Gaethje releases statement after massive knockout loss at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje seems in high spirits following his brutal loss at UFC 300.

Instead of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for his deserved title shot against Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje decided to take a huge risk at UFC 300.

'The Highlight' welcomed Max Holloway into his second stint at 155 lbs, and the fight was instantly labeled a potential fight of the year contender. Although the clash lived up to the fans' expectations, Gaethje was viciously knocked out and likely lost ground in his search for an undisputed championship opportunity.

After suffering the worst knockout of his career, Justin Gaethje has broken his silence on social media. The former 'BMF' champion thanked everybody for their support and shed praise on Max Holloway for his violent showcase on Saturday.

"I'm in great spirits with my family," Gaethje said on X. "Thanks for all the love. What a sport. [Max Holloway], you're a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus."

Losing often hurts fighters' stock but not when you put it all on the line to put on a show for the fans, as Gaethje did this past weekend.

In an event that produced multiple standout moments, none came close to the beautiful display of violence shown by the two fan favorites.

Despite being dropped for the first time in his career, Holloway controlled the majority of the fight and was on course to win a unanimous decision before delivering the viral knockout blow to Justin Gaethje just one second from the end of the fight.

The Hawaiin had some words of encouragement for his opponent as the dust settled on their iconic fight at UFC 300.

"It takes two to tango. I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner for UFC 300. It was an honor to share that octagon with you Justin Gaethje."

"A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity. Shoutout to the real ones who have been rocking with me."

"I said it before, I'll say it again: Blessed Express is on the move so buckle up. Sincerely, The Blessed Man Forever."