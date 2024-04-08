Justin Gaethje: 'Max Holloway walks around heavier than I do'

Second-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway meet on the UFC 300 main card with the symbolic BMF belt on the line.

It's not the first time Holloway has gone up a division. "Blessed" fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 in April 2019 for the interim lightweight championship. Poirier won via unanimous decision, but it was a late replacement fight and Gaethje expects a different Holloway on Saturday.

"This is very different circumstances. Max is a big guy. I think he probably, even at 145, he walks around heavier than I do and he's just as tall or taller than me. I think he's ready for this fight at this weight class. I'm hoping it makes him a little bit slower, but time will tell," Geatje told Shak MMA.

When Gaethje and Poirier first fought for the BMF belt at UFC 291 last July, the original BMF Jorge Masvidal wrapped the belt around his waist following the win. This time, Gaethje would love for UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman to be the one presenting the symbolic belt.

"I would love that especially with what he just went through. Sounds like a bad motherf**ker to me," Gaethje said. "I don't know him personally, but that's somebody that you want to be. That's somebody that you want to have in your group, someone that's going to themselves in front of anybody else or anything else to save people. I believe and I hope that that would be my actions."

"I'm not worried about who is going to wrap it around me. I've got to be very focused, but I think it would be much better for me than Masvidal putting that thing around me. I promise you that," Gaethje continued.