Josh Emmett eyes Max Holloway title eliminator bout, says the sport needs more people like Bryce Mitchell

Josh Emmett got himself back into the winners' column last time out with a brutal knockout of Bryce Mitchell.

The powerhouse was riding a two-fight losing streak, with an unsuccessful attempt at capturing a UFC interim title unfolding during that time. Desperate to get back into the title picture, the Team Alpha Male alumni got back to winning ways with an aforementioned finish of 'Thug Nasty'.

Speaking about the finish on his YouTube channel, Josh Emmett shed praise on Bryce Mitchell for taking the short-notice bout. Emmett believes the sport needs more fighters who have the same morals as Mitchell.

"First and foremost, I'm grateful that Bryce is okay," Emmett said in reference to his most recent victory. "That was a violent, brutal knockout. I hit him so hard that that could be life-changing, career-changing."

"He is truly one of a kind. He donates 50% of his purse, win or lose, to charity. The sport needs more people like Bryce Mitchell. So I want to thank him for taking the fight. Maybe Bryce and I will get some training together in the future."

After delivering a highlight reel knockout, Josh Emmett has his sights firmly set on forcing his way into the title picture. Speaking about what's next for him, the veteran called for his shot at former featherweight king Max Holloway.

"Everyone's been asking me, 'What's next?' I want a clear shot to the title. The best path there is fighting the number one contender and that's Max Holloway."

"I want to be a world champion, you know. He's arguably one of the greatest featherweight champions of all time too. So I think about, you know, [Alexander] Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Jose Aldo, legends of the sport. He's one of the best, that's why he is the number one contender. So, [a] clear shot to the title, why not face the best?"

Having beaten almost every top contender in the division, one man 'Blessed' has never stood across the octagon from is Josh Emmett.

With the champion defending his throne against Ilia Topuria later this year, Holloway or Emmett could steal the show and earn the next shot at the title should the UFC book them against one another.

Check out the Josh Emmett video below.