Jorge Masvidal went to Nate Diaz' gym looking to 'make this fight happen'

Jorge Masvidal showed up at Nate Diaz' gym on Wednesday looking to secure a fight with the Stockton native.

The inaugural "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns in April of last year, but that hasn't stopped him from looking for fights.

On Wednesday, Masvidal traveled to Stockton, Calif. and posted a photo outside of Nate Diaz' gym. "Gamebred" went there in an effort to secure a rematch with the The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner.

"Pulled up to the Diaz Academy in Stockton. Too bad no one was there, giving out free lessons," Masvidal wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself standing outside the facility.

Masvidal spoke about going to Diaz' gym and wanting a rematch with the former UFC fighter during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

"I was out in Cali for a couple of days and I was like, you know what, let me stop by Stockton. I had never been there. I heard the tacos are good over there. Maybe I'll run into Nate and we can make this fight happen," Masvidal said.

"I took my squad over there. Write my number down on a piece of paper and started handing it out to people that looked like they might know Nate Diaz," Masvidal continued. "I heard Nate's not that good with the technology and neither am I, so I said f**k it. Maybe we should do this old school style, just meet up on a face-to-face and make this sh*t happen."

Masvidal and Diaz fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the symbolic "BMF" belt. Masvidal won via doctor stoppage after causing a nasty cut to Diaz' right eye.