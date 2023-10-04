Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title clash - "I'm hoping he ....leaves him in a stretcher"

Jorge Masvidal often speaks his mind and shares exactly what he thinks on a subject no matter how insulting. He did exactly that when talking about the upcoming welterweight title showdown between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington.

'Gamebred' has long had a problem with the two 170lbers and didn't mince his words when discussing the UFC 296 main event. Giving his thoughts on the bout, Masvidal is hoping Covington leaves the octagon "in a stretcher".

"I hope Leon just f***ing leaves him in a stretcher. Just f***ing like, f***ing beats the dog breaks out of him." Said Masvidal. "Colby's old too, now. He might not be able to keep that pace up. Leon's looking really good at being a scramble, get up to his feet and start to fight again. I just feel that Colby is a couple [of] notches above Usman in the grappling department if he's on top of people, of just being really sticky, holding somebody and not letting go."

The Miami native continued, insisting that, although it's going to be one of his toughest fights to date, he can see Edwards walking away with his championship reign intact.

"Leon, with some improvements in the wrestling department and [if] he can get his back to his real estate—which is fighting on the feet—I think he can pull it off, man. I'm hoping he pulls it off but it's gonna be one of his toughest fights because Colby's not gonna come to fight, he's gonna come to sniff crotches. And, man, he can sniff a crotch for 25 minutes. No problem. He'll squeeze as hard as he can and just sniff away, you know? So Leon has to be prepared for that. But I'm thinking he can, I'm hoping he pulls it off and leaves him in a stretcher."

As any fighter would, 'Chaos' expects to come away with his hands raised and already has plans for who will be first to challenge for his potential new championship.

Jorge Masvidal was once a good friend and training partner of Colby Covington. That all changed when the Strikeforce veteran was alerted to his supposed friend allegedly not paying his coach Paulino Hernandez—a man Masvidal sees as a father figure in the sport. The disdain between the two competitors spilled outside of the cage and ultimately led to them coming to blows in the streets of Florida.

The 38-year-old's problem with Leon Edwards began in 2019 in the aftermath of UFC London on March 16. The two had a disagreement backstage which led Masvidal to hitting and subsequently causing a cut underneath Edwards' eye. They have been in an ongoing feud since.