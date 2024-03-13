Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match booked for June 1

Former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will rematch inside a boxing ring on June 1 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal first fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 in the inaugural "BMF" symbolic title fight. The fight was halted by the doctor after the third round due to nasty cuts above and below Diaz' right eye.

The rematch will take place inside the boxing ring on June 1 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Masvidal made the announcement on Wednesday via social media.

"It’s official and it’s happening!! Deadman walking @NateDiaz209 June 1 – early pricing on sale NOW," Masvidal posted on Instagram along with a promo for the fight.

Diaz also confirmed the matchup on his social media. "It's Official," he wrote on Instagram.

"Nate's a dead man walking," Masvidal said in a statement. "I can't wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he's got no shot at beating me. I'm not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I'm going to drown him.

"I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our bloods but as I proved before, I'm a far superior athlete and I'm a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes I'll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see."