Jorge Masvidal harshly criticizes Jake Paul and Nate Diaz boxing match

Jorge Masvidal was not impressed by Jake Paul or Nate Diaz’s performances during their boxing bout last month.

Paul and Diaz fought 10 rounds in a professional boxing bout that saw Paul get his hand raised with a decision win. Masvidal, who was there live for the contest, said he wasn’t impressed with what either man did inside the ring. In fact, “Gamebred” is pretty confident he’d “hurt” either Diaz or Paul if he were to box them, as he explained on The MMA Hour.

“I get with the skill set, they’re not going to be boxers,” Masvidal said (via BJPenn.com). “They’re not going to move like boxers, because they’re not boxers by craft either. They could’ve been meaner. That’s why, watching that fight live, I was like, I’m mean for real bro. A lot of the guys in boxing are mean for real.

“I didn’t have that feeling when I left that night. I didn’t feel like they were trying to kill each other, you know? Or hurt each other, or apply the sweet science to its highest mastery. I would hurt those dudes, bro. Like bad. I was there live, I seen it man, it’s a different speed.”

“Nate’s seen it, you can ask Nate about the speed. If Jake was having trouble [with Nate], you know what I’d do to Jake man?”

Masvidal is no stranger to Diaz. The pair headlined UFC 244 in November of 2019 in a highly-anticipated fight for the inaugural BMF Title. “Gamebred” put on a dominant performance that ended with a TKO victory due to a doctor stoppage after the third round.

There had been talk about a rematch between the pair, but with Masvidal now retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, and Diaz no longer under contract with the UFC, that seems highly unlikely. Instead, Diaz could opt to turn around and rematch Paul in an MMA contest.

However, it remains to be seen if that fight will actually come to fruition, given Paul is under contract for MMA competition with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).