Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal's team exchanged blows after the fighter's press conference came to an end on Thursday.

Masvidal recently announced that he's making a comeback from retirement, but it won't be inside the octagon. 'Gamebred' wants to test himself in the boxing ring and feels he has the perfect opponent to do just that.

As their fight draws near, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz attended a press conference to build hype for the matchup. Diaz wasn't happy to be there and let everybody know.

"Bro, I'm sick of sitting here looking at all of these motherf***ers. I'm sick of sitting here looking at you, too," Diaz said during the press conference. "I'm sick of this whole sh*t."

"I'm done with this whole press conference sh*t. I'm glad we're here to promote these great fights that are happening, that's cool as f***."

"Besides that, I think my work here is done. I'm done doing all of this sh*t. No more press conferences until my next fight."

The Stockton native refused to do a face off and walked off stage, which prompted an exchange of words between the two competitors.

Shortly after the pair's confrontation, members of the two teams began fighting. The brawl broke out in the crowd, causing media members to fall to the ground as security struggled to get the madness under control.

More footage has since surfaced, showing exactly what caused the altercation to get as heated as it did.

An exchange between a member of team Diaz and Jorge Masvidal started the brawl, but that was escalated when Masvidal's coach jumped in to defend his athlete.

Masvidal began pulling a member of Diaz's team by his hair. Despite being in the thick of the fight, the Floridian was later seen smiling about the wild situation.