Jon Jones willing to buy Leon Edwards "whatever he wants" following win over Colby Covington

Jon Jones has offered Leon Edwards a gift for his one-sided victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards overcame months of trash talk and disturbing comments to put on a dominant display at UFC 296.

His performance didn't go unnoticed and many were glad to see the Brit shut Colby Covington up, but arguably none more so than Jon Jones. The UFC heavyweight champion has long been at odds with 'Chaos' and was glad to see him humbled on Saturday night.

Jones was ecstatic with the result and praised Edwards for his undeniable performance last time out. 'Bones' was clearly feeling in the Christmas spirit following the event and offered to buy the reigning welterweight king a motorcycle.

"Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one."

Jones followed up by promising to buy Leon Edwards whatever he wanted, insisting that it would be his pleasure.

Leon Edwards' ability on the feet, as well as his excellent takedown defense, was on full display at UFC 296. He cruised in the stand-up aspect of the fight, butchering Covington's legs with a never-ending barrage of leg kicks, and landing numerous significant strikes to the head in the process.

'Rocky' was also the much more successful grappler throughout their 25-minute affair. While both men landed two takedowns each, it was the Birmingham native who had the much better success, hitting 66% of his attempts compared to his opponent's 20%.

What's next for Colby Covington after his defeat at UFC 296?

Following his defeat to Leon Edwards, Colby Covington has now suffered losses in each of his three undisputed title challenges.

Despite losing 49-46 on each judge's scorecard, the 35-year-old has his eyes firmly set on another huge matchup next. While he has an interest in a potential Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson clash, the Floridian has put his name in the hat for a huge matchup.

As stated during the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Covington would welcome an "easy fight" against current middleweight champion Sean Strickland.