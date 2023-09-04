Skip to main content
Jon Jones
image caption
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones unimpressed with Tyson Fury call-out | Video

Jon Jones laughs off Tyson Fury call-out in latest video.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to a call-out from boxer Tyson Fury and you can tell, he's not impressed. 

A video of Fury calling out Jones made the rounds recently, and now Jones has seen it and replied. 

"So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest," Fury said. "Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana's, nobody. You call me. Because it's a boxing fight and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter Jon, but you;re definitely no boxer that's for sure."

Jones replies pretending to be worried and says, "Oh boy, Tyson Fury out there claiming he gonna beat me up. I better back off."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He then laughs. 

Fury is gearing up to fight another MMA fighter in the form of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The pair will fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in what could potentially be the fight of the century. 

Jones is getting ready to make his first UFC heavyweight title defense when he faces former champion Stipe Miocic in New York City. 

It's clear that Fury wants Jones next, and his dad John Fury is on board as well. 

"I want to see that with Jon Jones. I don't want to see a boxing match, I want to see both men in an all-in battle royale and let the best man stand up at the end. It's gonna be my plan [a Jon Jones fight]. I can't speak for Tyson," John said in an interview last week. "Go out with a bang. Let the world know who's the real deal in all walks of life, not just a boxing match. Tyson can do that. Tyson will kick your nuts up your back, he'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face. He'll probably bite one of your ears off as well.”

The two men will likely never fight each other, but stranger things have happened. 
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones