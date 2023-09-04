Jon Jones unimpressed with Tyson Fury call-out | Video

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to a call-out from boxer Tyson Fury and you can tell, he's not impressed.

A video of Fury calling out Jones made the rounds recently, and now Jones has seen it and replied.

"So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest," Fury said. "Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana's, nobody. You call me. Because it's a boxing fight and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter Jon, but you;re definitely no boxer that's for sure."

Jones replies pretending to be worried and says, "Oh boy, Tyson Fury out there claiming he gonna beat me up. I better back off."

He then laughs.

Fury is gearing up to fight another MMA fighter in the form of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The pair will fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 in what could potentially be the fight of the century.

Jones is getting ready to make his first UFC heavyweight title defense when he faces former champion Stipe Miocic in New York City.

It's clear that Fury wants Jones next, and his dad John Fury is on board as well.

"I want to see that with Jon Jones. I don't want to see a boxing match, I want to see both men in an all-in battle royale and let the best man stand up at the end. It's gonna be my plan [a Jon Jones fight]. I can't speak for Tyson," John said in an interview last week. "Go out with a bang. Let the world know who's the real deal in all walks of life, not just a boxing match. Tyson can do that. Tyson will kick your nuts up your back, he'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face. He'll probably bite one of your ears off as well.”

The two men will likely never fight each other, but stranger things have happened.