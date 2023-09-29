John Fury Calls Francis Ngannou Open Workout a 'Disgrace'

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and trainer Mike Tyson did an open workout in Las Vegas las week, and John Fury thought it was a 'joke.'

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou always wanted to be a boxer. Opportunities to earn a living in mixed martial arts arose first and he jumped on the chance to fight inside the cage instead.

After taking MMA to its highest levels and becoming the UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou wanted to try has hand at boxing. The fight promotion wouldn't allow him to accept fights in the squared circle, so Ngannou fought out his UFC contract and left the UFC for greener pastures.

"The Predator" wasn't just seeking a career in boxing, he sought out the biggest names in the business and finally a fight emerged against the biggest name in the sport, Tyson Fury.

Last week, Ngannou had an open workout with his trainer, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, in Las Vegas. Tyson Fury's father, John, watched Ngannou's open workout and thought that maybe it was a "joke."

"I hope that's a joke and intended to be a laugh because, if it's not, he ain't got a prayer," said the elder Fury. "He won't get out of the first round. He's probably going to be Tyson's quickest knockout."

"It's got to be fun and games because if that's what he's got, well, God help him. He's going to get smashed to bits. That's all I'm saying mate. That's embarrassing. If that's what he can do on a public workout, it's a disgrace."

Ngannou faces Fury on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia in a non-title bout. Ngannou's expected to make several times more than he did in his entire MMA career.